Work-From-Home Ends For Delhi Government Employees; New Office Timings Announced

In a major decision, the Delhi government has decided to withdraw its work-from-home (WFH) order for government employees after the geopolitical situation around Middle East ‘practically normalised’.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), which said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the withdrawal of the WFH arrangement that allowed employees to work from home on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Delhi CMO, the official order withdrawing the work-from-home arrangement will be issued today.

Office Timings Revised

As the WFH policy comes to an end, the Delhi government has revised office timings for its employees. The General Administration of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will now function from 10 AM to 6:30 PM.

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