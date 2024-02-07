Mumbai: Worli to Marine Drive In 8 Mins With This Project | 5 Points | Image: X

Mumbai: After inaugurating India's longest sea bridge- Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, MTHL or Atalk Setu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the southbound arm of Mumbai's Coastal Road on February 19, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The opening of the first phase of Mumbai's Coastal Road will enable the commuters to travel Worli (Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk) and Princess Street, on Marine Drive, in under eight minutes, keeping a speed limit of 80kmph.

It currently takes nearly 30 minutes to travel the distance via Chowpatty Seaface/Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road.

Mumbai's Coastal Road: 5 Points to Know

The 10.58-km Mumbai Coastal Road will connect south Mumbai to Worli with 8 lanes on the surface. Reports suggest that coastal road will remain operational from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm and will be closed on the weekends to facilitate the remaining construction. Around 84 per cent of the Coastal Road project, being built at cost of Rs 13,984 crore, has been completed. The main aim of the coastal road project is to ease the traffic of south Mumbai during the morning and evening peak hours. With the landmark project, Mumbaikars will save at least 70 per cent of their commute time and it will lower fuel consumption by 30-34 per cent.

