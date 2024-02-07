Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:51 IST

‘Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without Modi as PM,’ Congress Neta on Ram Mandir

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam asserted that the historic pran pratishtha has been made possible by a struggle of centuries.

Apoorva Shukla
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ayodhya: As the nation gears up for the historic pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam that Ram Mandir couldn’t be a reality without Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country. 

“I think this would not have been possible had the Prime Minister not been Narendra Modi..." said Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam ahead of the pran pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam asserted that the historic pran pratishtha has been made possible by a struggle of centuries. “This is the day of the  rule of Sanatana and re-establishment of 'Ram Rajya'. This day has come after a struggle of centuries and sacrifices of thousands of people,” said the Congress leader. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited) 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:51 IST

