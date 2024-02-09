Advertisement

Have you ever seen Yamraj, the king of death, on the road? Well, if you were in Lucknow recently, you might have! But don't worry, he wasn't there to take anyone away. Instead, he was there to help people stay safe on the roads.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: In an innovative campaign to raise awareness about road safety, the Lucknow Traffic Police, led by DCP Traffic Salman Taj, launched a special initiative at the busy 1090 intersection. The campaign featured a man dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, urging drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic rules and prioritize safety.

DCP Taj stated, "He said this campaign was to make people aware about the traffic rules, and we gave 50 helmets and made them aware of the importance of safety. Some kids also prepared an act to spread road safety.”

The initiative aimed to capture public attention and emphasize the importance of responsible behavior on the roads. Yamraj, typically associated with mortality, served as a powerful reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting traffic regulations. The campaign resonated with the public, sparking conversations about responsible driving and helmet use.