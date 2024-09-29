Published 14:56 IST, September 29th 2024
Yamuna Expressway Toll Hike: How Will It Affect Your Commute From Greater Noida To Agra from Oct 1?
The new toll rates is likely to affect the commuters traveling from Greater Noida to Agra as they will would have to pay the extra amount.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Yamuna Expressway Toll Hike: How Will It Affect Your Commute From Greater Noida To Agra from Oct 1? | Image: PTI/File
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:26 IST, September 29th 2024