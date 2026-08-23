Yash's 'Toxic' Event in Hyderabad Hit by Mishap As Stage Equipment Collapses, Fans Injured

Malkajgiri: The pre-release event of Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was disrupted after a speaker stand collapsed at the venue in Hyderabad on Saturday, leaving some fans injured, Cyberabad Police said.

The incident took place at Malla Reddy Group of Institutions in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a large number of fans had gathered to see Yash and other members of the film's team.

According to police officials, some fans climbed onto a flying DJ speaker stand during the event to get a better view. A group was also reportedly performing stunts on the stand when it lost its balance and suddenly collapsed. Some reportedly fell from a height and suffered injuries. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident was also captured on video by people at the venue, with visuals later being shared on social media.

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Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Toxic' was released earlier this month. The film follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

The film also focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. The trailer features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

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