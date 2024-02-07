Advertisement

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday to pay a visit to the Ram Mandir, following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The chief minister's visit has prompted extensive preparations in Ayodhya, with reports indicating that he will proceed directly to the sanctum Sanctorum of the newly consecrated Ram Temple.

Security Personnel Deployed

Notably, lakhs of devotees are still present for the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya. The top officials of the local administration are present in the temple premises. More than 8000 security personnel are deployed to ensure smooth darshan to devotees. UP Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad and Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar are present inside the Ram temple to monitor the situation.

Injured Devotees at Ram Temple Taken to Hospital

CM Yogi's visit comes at a time when eager to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of Shri Ram Lalla, devotees began arriving as early as 3 a.m., spurred by the spiritual significance of the preceding day's consecration ceremony.

VIDEO | Injured devotees being taken to hospital in an ambulance from outside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/UZnMd4VnmB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have taken the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today. A similar number of devotees are awaiting darshan, and the local administration is making all the arrangements to provide continuous darshan to the devotees. The situation is under control.

The grand Ram Temple, opened to the public on Tuesday, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees, leading to a situation of disorder.

Despite the temple's significance, the sheer volume of worshipers proved challenging to manage, resulting in injuries to several devotees.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were deployed to attend to those injured outside the Ram Temple.

The injured devotees have now been swiftly taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Authorities are working to restore order and ensure the safety of the worshipers at the revered site. The incident highlights the immense public interest and devotion surrounding the newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing the need for strategic crowd control measures during significant events.