Kulgam: The body of a neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed after refusing to surrender while holed up inside a mosque, police said on Wednesday.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on X, confirmed the recovery of the terrorist's body and a weapon from the encounter site, adding that the identification process was underway.

"The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The identification process is underway. Further details are awaited," Kashmir Zone Police said.

In a separate post on X, JK Police said, "You can run but you can't hide."

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According to police sources, Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation. Security forces repeatedly asked him to surrender, but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.

Earlier, Security forces exercised maximum restraint to prevent damage to a mosque where a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was trapped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said on Wednesday.

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Speaking to the media, Chowdhary said the encounter was launched following credible intelligence gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces.

"An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces, successfully cordoning off the area where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped."

Chowdhary said the situation escalated when the terrorist opened fire on security forces at around 2:45 pm, triggering a gunfight.

"Around a quarter to three, the terrorist opened fire on security forces, initiating a gunfight."

He said security forces had maintained maximum restraint throughout the operation to protect the mosque.

"Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon, strictly following standard operating procedures while handling the situation over time with patience and careful planning."

The SSP said, "The operation aims to either draw him out or neutralise him using non-destructive methods while ensuring minimal or zero damage to the mosque."

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday informed that Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, had conducted reconnaissance along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.