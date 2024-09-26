sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mumbai Rains | Coldplay Fever | US Elections | Middle-East Tensions | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Why Only Settle BCCI's Rs 158 Cr?' SC asks BYJU's Over Unpaid Dues of Rs 15,000 Crore

Published 10:16 IST, September 26th 2024

'Why Only Settle BCCI's Rs 158 Cr?' SC asks BYJU's Over Unpaid Dues of Rs 15,000 Crore

The Supreme Court, raised concerns about the NCLAT decision to terminate insolvency proceedings against edtech firm Byju's

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Byju's Raveendran
The Supreme Court, raised concerns about the NCLAT decision to terminate insolvency proceedings against edtech firm Byju's | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:43 IST, September 26th 2024