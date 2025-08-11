Young Boy, Throwing Stones At Stray Dog, Narrowly Escapes Attack In Bengaluru, Chilling Video Emerges

Bengaluru: A CCTV footage recording shows a young boy narrowly escaping an attack attempt from a stray dog. The incident took place in Ramamurthy Nagar NRI Colony in Bengaluru. The young boy escaped unharmed with no injuries reported following the attack.

On August 9, a young boy was playing on the street when a stray dog passed by. The boy threw stones at the stray, prompting the latter to attempt an attack. Scared, the young boy began running, and the dog chased him for a while until the pre-adolescent fell. While the boy tried to get back on his feet, the animal left the scene, most likely on spotting others on the street.



The terrified youth got up and began crying. An elderly man could be seen offering help to the boy. A woman, likely a resident of the colony and a kin of the boy, also came to his help. Another lady came out of her house on hearing the boy crying and picked him up to comfort him. The age and other details of the kid remain unknown. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The incident comes a day after an 8-year-old and his father were attacked by a stray dog outside their home in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. The incident took place in a residential area near the Mattuthavani bus stand. However, unlike the Bengaluru attack, the incident in Madurai was far more terrifying.



