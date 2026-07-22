‘Your Duty is To Serve People, Not Assault Them’: Bombay HC Pulls Up Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Over Doctors Assault Case

The Bombay High Court has strongly reprimanded Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre in connection with an alleged assault case involving doctors and women. During the hearing for Mhatre's bail plea, the court expressed deep anger and observed that he should remain in custody for some more time, despite already being in judicial custody until August 3.

Dismissing the argument regarding Mhatre's age in the bail application, the bench remarked, “In the video, you appear to be around 25 years old.” The court further questioned, “You assaulted women and doctors. It is surprising that they survived.” Emphasizing the responsibility of public representatives, the bench added, “You are involved in social work; your duty is to serve people, not assault them.”

The court also questioned whether Mhatre would attack even a lawyer if one refused to represent him.

These sharp observations came from a division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The hearing in the matter will continue on Monday.

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High Court Calls Out Police Conduct and VIP Treatment

The Bombay High Court firmly stated that it does not want a situation in the country where the police fail to protect citizens, particularly law-abiding ones. It emphasized that the police cannot accord any form of VIP treatment to the accused. The High Court expressed strong displeasure with the Maharashtra Police for producing the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator via video conferencing following his initial arrest. Mhatre had been booked for allegedly assaulting three doctors at a hospital in Thane.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has intervened in support of the victimized doctors. To ensure evidence remains secure, the court directed that CCTV footage from Thane Civil Hospital for the periods of July 8–10 and July 13–15, as well as footage from the Kalyan hospital covering the 7 PM to 10 PM window, be preserved.

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Corporator Surrenders Following Bail Cancellation

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered at the Vishnu Nagar Police Station on Sunday, a day after the Bombay High Court cancelled his bail for allegedly slapping medical staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital. Mhatre was previously granted bail by the Kalyan Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court. However, the Bombay High Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter and revoked his bail, noting that the allegations against him were severe.

The incident occurred at the government facility during a heated confrontation between hospital personnel and a patient's relatives.

Explaining the sequence of events, Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said the incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital. “The accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats,” the ACP stated, adding that approximately four accused are involved in the assault case, including one woman.

Reports indicate that the conflict arose after hospital staff advised that the patient's newborn baby be transferred to another facility due to a shortage of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). A video of the incident purportedly showed Mhatre grabbing a male staff member by the neck while others joined in, repeatedly slapping him. A female staff member, who attempted to intervene while speaking on her mobile phone, was also allegedly slapped by Mhatre in an apparent effort to snatch her phone.

High Court Revokes Bail for Mhatre and Aides