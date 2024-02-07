Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Youth Congress President and Ex-Minister's Son Arrested for Defacing PM Modi's Poster in Nagpur

Nagpur Police, on Sunday, arrested Kunal Raut, the President of Maharashtra Youth Congress, for allegedly defacing a poster of PM Modi.

Digital Desk
Youth Congress President and Ex-Minister's Son Arrested for Defacing PM Modi's Poster in Nagpur
Youth Congress President and Ex-Minister's Son Arrested for Defacing PM Modi's Poster in Nagpur | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Police, on Sunday, arrested Kunal Raut, the President of Maharashtra Youth Congress, for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

The incident occurred near the Zilla Parishad office in Nagpur on Saturday, according to an official from the Sadar Police Station. Kunal Raut, who is also the son of former state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut, was involved in the alleged defacement.

Advertisement

The Youth Congress leader, along with a few others, purportedly used black paint to deface a poster of PM Modi, erasing 'Modi Sarkar' and replacing it with ‘Bharat Sarkar.’

However, a Congress leader contended that Raut's arrest was 'abrupt.' He claimed that a notice was sent to the Youth Congress leader via WhatsApp under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Sunday, directing him to appear before the police at noon on Monday. Contrary to this notice, Raut was taken into custody on Sunday itself, the Congress leader added.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to Republic about Kunal Raut's arrest, Abhishek Dhawad, Spokesperson for Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), said, "MPYC stands with our President, and it needs to be understood that BJP or any individual cannot be greater than our country. The Government of India does not belong to a particular individual. The Prime Minister should not use the government’s funds for his personal advertising and marketing."

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement