Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by the Noida Police for his alleged involvement in the snake venom at rave party case and has been sent to 14-days custody.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Elvish Yadav Detained: YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Sunday arrested by the Noida Police for his alleged involvement in the snake venom at rave party case. Elvish Yadav was named as an accused for providing snake venom at a suspected rave party in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. After the arrest, Yadav was produced before the court from where he has been sent to a 14-days judicial custody. He will now be interrogated in the matter.

As per police sources, the forensic reports had earlier confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party held at a banquet hall in Noida's Sector 51 on November 3 last year. Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station here on November 3 last year. The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said.

Elvish Yadav has refuted the charges

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation.

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra told PTI.

Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case and has been questioned by the police in the past.

A sub-inspector, who was also the incharge of the local Sector 49 police station where the FIR was registered, was shunted.

The case was lodged on the complaint of an official of animal rights group People For Animals (PFA).

Five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized.

However, police said Yadav was not present at the party hall and they were probing his role in the whole case of snake venom use as a recreational drug.

PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has accused Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon. 
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

