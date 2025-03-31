YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Continues Posting Videos as Lamborghini Accident Victims Fight for Life

New Delhi: As the victims of the Lamborghini accident fight for their lives, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, owner of the luxury car, continues to post videos on Instagram, appearing unaffected by the tragic incident.

Mridul, who is known for his daily vlogs, shared two videos on Instagram just hours apart—five and two hours ago, respectively.

The incident, which occurred late on Sunday, involved a red Lamborghini Huracan that crashed into two laborers near Noida Sector 94, leaving them severely injured. The victims, Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, were rushed to the hospital for treatment following the accident.

Car Driven at Speed of 300km/hr: Victim Tells Republic

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, one of the victims recounting the horrific moment claimed that the Lamborghini was traveling at a speed of 300 km/h when it struck them. “A car was coming at a speed of 300 kmph. All three of us fell into the drain after getting hit by the car. He was driving at 300 kmph,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case based on the victims' complaints at Sector-126 police station. An investigation is underway. Authorities have seized the Lamborghini, which was registered in Mridul Tiwari’s name. It was being driven by Deepak during a test drive when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses stated that Deepak lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with the two workers sitting on the pavement.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul Tiwari, a 21-year-old YouTuber from Greater Noida, has become a prominent online personality with over 10 million subscribers on his channel. Known for his humorous videos in Hindi and regional languages, Mridul has amassed over 20 million views across his content.