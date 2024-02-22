English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:47 IST

YS Sharmila Spends Night at Congress Office to Avoid House Arrest | WATCH

"Is it not shameful that as a woman I have been forced to evade the police and spend the night in the Cong Party office to avoid house arrest," Sharmila said.

Isha Bhandari
YS Sharmila Spends Night at Congress Office to Avoid House Arrest
YS Sharmila Spends Night at Congress Office to Avoid House Arrest | WATCH | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila Reddy spent the night in her party's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, strategically evading potential house arrest as she gears up for the 'Chalo Secretariat' protest scheduled for Thursday. The protest, led by Congress cadre under Sharmila's leadership, aims to highlight the grievances of unemployed youth and students, demanding urgent attention from the state government. Speaking out against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, Sharmila emphasized the failure to address critical issues faced by the youth and unemployed during his five-year tenure. In a statement to the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, she condemned the government's attempts to stifle democratic dissent, questioning the legitimacy of preventing peaceful protests in a democracy.

Watch YS Sharmila sleeping at Congress office to avoid house arrest  

YS Sharmila expresses her frustration 

Taking to her social media account, Sharmila expressed her frustration, questioning whether advocating for the unemployed warrants being treated like terrorists or anti-social elements. She accused the government of attempting to suppress their voices out of fear and highlighted their determination to continue advocating for the rights of the unemployed.

Similarly, Congress' in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore condemned the state government's actions, denouncing what he termed as a dictatorial approach. He called for upholding the fundamental principles of democracy and respecting the right to peaceful protest, echoing Sharmila's sentiments.

In response to the impending protest, authorities beefed up security around the Andhra Pradesh Congress committee Headquarters in Vijayawada, aiming to maintain law and order amidst rising tensions. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:47 IST

