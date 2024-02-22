YSRCP Vs TDP on Social Media Over Party Names & Symbols on Condom Packets. Full Story

Advertisement

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's political scene witnessed a heated exchange on social media between two political parties in as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got into an online war of words. In the centre of this war was condom packets. They were not holding back, using the contraceptive as their weapon of choice for derision. Both shared videos showing condom packets with each other's party names and symbols on them.

Initially the YSR Congress Party posted a video showing condom packets with TDP branding. They said TDP was giving out condoms for their party campaign, they also tagged leaders from TDP in their post. “Finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. Where is the publicity madness? Will Next Share Viagras? At least stop there? Otherwise it will further decline", the post read.

The TDP wasn't about to take it lying down. Following YSRCP’s initial tweet TDP responded by sharing a video showing condom packets with YSRCP branding. They criticised YSRCP for making false claims and said they could use the money for better things. “Why are you shouting about preparation..readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses”, TDP's tweet read.

Andhra Pradesh: Condom packet videos with Political symbols go viral ahead of 2024 Elections. pic.twitter.com/b1tiHlszOK — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2024

The YSR Congress Party posted their video around 4 pm, and TDP responded with their video around 6 pm on Wednesday. This argument happened as political parties all over India are trying to get voters' attention before the Lok Sabha elections.