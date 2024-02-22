English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:31 IST

YSRCP Vs TDP on Social Media Over Party Names & Symbols on Condom Packets. Full Story

The YSRCP and TDP traded barbs on social media regarding condom packets used in campaign jibes.

Digital Desk
These condom confrontations come smack in the middle of election season.
These condom confrontations come smack in the middle of election season. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's political scene witnessed a heated exchange on social media between two political parties in as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got into an online war of words. In the centre of this war was condom packets. They were not holding back, using the contraceptive as their weapon of choice for derision. Both shared videos showing condom packets with each other's party names and symbols on them.

Initially the YSR Congress Party posted a video showing condom packets with TDP branding. They said TDP was giving out condoms for their party campaign, they also tagged leaders from TDP in their post. “Finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. Where is the publicity madness? Will Next Share Viagras? At least stop there? Otherwise it will further decline", the post read.

Advertisement

The TDP wasn't about to take it lying down. Following YSRCP’s initial tweet TDP responded  by sharing a video showing condom packets with YSRCP branding. They criticised YSRCP for making false claims and said they could use the money for better things. “Why are you shouting about preparation..readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses”, TDP's tweet read.

Advertisement

The YSR Congress Party posted their video around 4 pm, and TDP responded with their video around 6 pm on Wednesday. This argument happened as political parties all over India are trying to get voters' attention before the Lok Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo