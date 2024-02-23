Advertisement

Business and empathy can’t go hand in hand, but a post on X has brought a lot of peace to the users. Where the whole delivery business is dominated by two-wheelers like scooters and bicycle drivers, a picture of a Zomato delivery agent has been going viral on the internet. This Zomato delivery guy was seen sitting on a wheelchair motorcycle.

An X user shared this image and wrote a heartfelt caption on it. He wrote, “Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!

The post caught the eye of Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of the company, as he was tagged in the post. Zomato has been one of those companies that has taken care of the delivery agents, and they have recently taken a step ahead in it. They have started public resting points for the delivery guys to rest. These stops also provide basic amenities like internet access, washrooms, and phone-charging stations. These points are part of Zomato's initiative called "The Shelter Project," as notified by CEO Deepinder Goyal in one of his tweets.

The replies on the post were also in a similar tone, supporting this initiative.