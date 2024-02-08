Advertisement

Karimnagar District: The rooster found in an RTC bus in Karimnagar two days ago will be auctioned at Depot-2 premises today at 3 pm on Friday.

Manager Mallaiah of Depot-2 explains that, under the loss of property rules, an auction must take place if no one claims the forgotten items with proper evidence. This auction is scheduled 24 hours after the discovery, following orders from higher-ups.

He mentioned that the auction is being held on Friday as no one has come to bid for the hen till yesterday.

In the background of this incident, Vallapu Mahender of Nellore district, who was found in Karimnagar bus stand as betting rooster belongs to me expressed his grief through a video.

The victim is begging the RTC officials to please stop the auction of betting rooster

In response, the RTC officials state that the Karimnagar RTC 2 Depot Manager has no plans to halt the auction of the betting rooster. Carelessly, they suggest that the owner should participate in the auction if they wish to reclaim their chicken.

