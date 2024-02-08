English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

A Great Escape: Rooster Set To Auctioned After Losing Bet Gets A Lifeline | Twist Inside

A rooster found abandoned in an RTC bus in Karimnagar will be auctioned today as per lost property rules.

Navya Dubey
Stop auction of bet chicken found in RTC bus
Stop auction of bet chicken found in RTC bus | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Karimnagar District: The rooster found in an RTC bus in Karimnagar two days ago will be auctioned at Depot-2 premises today at 3 pm on Friday. 

Manager Mallaiah of Depot-2 explains that, under the loss of property rules, an auction must take place if no one claims the forgotten items with proper evidence. This auction is scheduled 24 hours after the discovery, following orders from higher-ups.  

Advertisement

He mentioned that the auction is being held on Friday as no one has come to bid for the hen till yesterday. 

In the background of this incident, Vallapu Mahender of Nellore district, who was found in Karimnagar bus stand as betting rooster belongs to me expressed his grief through a video. 

Advertisement

The victim is begging the RTC officials to please stop the auction of betting rooster 

In response, the RTC officials state that the Karimnagar RTC 2 Depot Manager has no plans to halt the auction of the betting rooster. Carelessly, they suggest that the owner should participate in the auction if they wish to reclaim their chicken.  

Advertisement

The RTC officials carelessly replied that the chicken victim should also participate in the auction if necessary. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement