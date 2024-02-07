Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Akasa Air Faces Backlash Over Poor Pet Travel Experience: Passenger Calls for Accountability

Passenger criticizes Akasa Air's pet travel service for delays, unhelpful staff, and unmet promises, prompting calls for accountability.

Garvit Parashar
Akasa Air Faces Backlash Over Poor Pet Travel Experience
Akasa Air Faces Backlash Over Poor Pet Travel Experience | Image:Akasa Air website
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A LinkedIn user has shared a distressing encounter during his journey with a pet on an Akasa Air flight, describing it as a departure from the promised service included in the Rs 5,000 pet ticket.

 

Lakshay Pathak recounted his experience on January 26th when traveling from Ahmedabad to Bangalore with his wife and their Shih Tzu. In his post, he expressed frustration over the delayed flight, departing at 1:40 AM instead of the scheduled 10:20 PM, causing them to spend over 6 hours at the airport. The ground staff and CISF were reportedly unhelpful, lacking knowledge on handling pet-related queries. Despite the assurance of a comfortable journey with the Rs 5,000 pet ticket, the reality fell short. Pathak criticized the absence of facilities for pets to relieve themselves at the airport and highlighted uncooperative staff. Boarding the flight brought further disappointments, as there was no designated "special seat" for pet travel, contrary to advertised information. The boarding process, taking 40 minutes, resulted in discomfort for both passengers and the pet due to the delayed activation of the air conditioning.

 

Pathak accused the flight crew of unprofessionalism, lacking empathy for the passengers and their pet. He also raised concerns about restrictions on pets' movement and inadequate breathing space. Additionally, he questioned the conditions in the cargo holds for pets, given the subpar conditions observed in the cabin.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lakshyapathak21_horrible-experience-with-pet-travel-in-akasa-activity-7157576618226450433-WJFx

His post gained traction on social media after tagging Animal Welfare Society India and PETA, sparking calls for accountability and remedial action. Online users urged Akasa Air to address the identified flaws in its pet travel services, emphasizing the importance of passenger satisfaction and animal welfare.

 

In response to mounting criticism, Akasa Air commented, "Hi Lakshya, we’ve taken this up with our team, and they will connect with you soon. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you."

Air Akasa responds further saying, “At Akasa Air, we have carried over 2,500 pets and have well-defined protocols related to the carriage of pets on board to ensure the safety of customers and crew members, which remains our priority. From the inception of Pets on Akasa, we have established a partnership with the Umeed for Animals Foundation. This collaboration ensures that we receive expert advice and guidance on best practices, guaranteeing a seamless, safe, and pet-friendly travel experience for our valued customers and their pets. Needless to mention, we have taken note of passenger feedback and will take any additional measures that may be required towards building even greater efficiency, comfort and ease into our services.”

Advertisement

 

One LinkedIn user commented, "That’s a long trip… I am sure a chauffeur-driven vehicle would have been cheaper and less stressful." Another user remarked, "Only if they considered your pet as a living being rather than an animal, they would have been treated better but alas, empathy and kindness are not taught in a classroom."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Delhi's minimum Temp settles at 7 Degrees Celsius, AQI 'Moderate'

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Starved 191 children to Death in Kenya: Doomsday Cult Leader Charged

    World8 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement