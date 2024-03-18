Advertisement

Samosa is a crunchy and tasty snack loved by many people across the globe. Recently, a video by Vietnamese American chef Newton Nguyen went viral on the internet. In the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, Nguyen shows how to make samosas from scratch.

In a video on Instagram, chef Newton Nguyen fulfills a fan’s request by making samosas from scratch. He began the process by peeling and chopping three large potatoes into sizable chunks and boiling them in salted water. In a separate pan, he mixed oil, kashmiri powder, garam masala, coriander, and cumin powder to create a flavorful masala. After preparing the masala, he chopped green chilies, garlic, and coriander. Next, he mashed the boiled potatoes and combined them with the masala, along with the chopped garlic, green chilies, coriander, and a small bowl of peas.

With over 10 million views, Newton Nguyen's viral samosa-making video has garnered immense praise, particularly from Indian viewers, who flooded the comments section with love and appreciation.

Many were particularly impressed by Nguyen's attention to detail, noting that he not only crafted delicious samosas but also pronounced the dish's name correctly. A social media user wrote, "Finally, someone knows how to pronounce." Another added, "I am so glad you didn't say mimosa."

An impressed user suggested, “You should try carrot cake, aka gajar ka halwa."

