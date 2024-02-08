English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Army Day 2024: Quotes You Can Share On Indian Army Day 2024

On this Indian Army Day 2024, Explore top quotes from military leaders, including Field Marshals Arjan Singh, Kariappa, Sam Manekshaw and Captain Vikram Batra.

Navya Dubey
Theme of Indian Army Day 2024
Top Quotes on Indian Army Day 2024 | Image:Unsplash
Indian Army Day 2024: Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on 15 January. This year marks the 76th celebration of Army Day, a significant event commemorating the Indian Army's wins over the British Army. On this day on 15th of January 1949, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa assumed the esteemed position of the inaugural Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, succeeding the British Commander-in-Chief, General Francis Butcher. Indian Army Day is scheduled to occur in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2024, featuring a Parade executed with distinguished dignitaries. The Indian Army Chief will receive the salute on this day, adding to its significance and solemnity. 

Theme of Indian Army Day 2024 

The theme of the Indian Army Day 2024 is “In Service of the Nation”. The theme for 2024 centers around the core values of the Army, highlighting the idea that our nation's soldiers embody unwavering dedication, commitment, and professionalism. This theme aligns with the Indian Army's motto, "Service Before Self," that means Army officers always put the safety and security of the nation first. It's also a way to encourage young people to love and respect their country. 

Top Quotes on Indian Army Day 2024:  

“If a man says he’s not afraid of dying, he’s either lying or he’s a Gurkha” by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who was first Field Marshal. 

“Either I will come back hoisting the tricolor or come back wrapped on it, but I will be back for sure” quoted by Captain Vikram Batra during operation Vijay in 1999  

'The fact is that we have said that if you do something to us we will do something to you and that will be proportionate even more than what you have done to us", by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. 

“We are a nation of millions, and our defense is our army's finest.” wrote by four-star general of the Indian Army.  

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

