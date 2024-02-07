Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Artificial Intelligence: Companies Seek AI and ChatGPT Experts, Offering Salaries Up to ₹1.5 Crores

Despite worries about job layoffs due to technological advancements, a recent study reveals a surge in high-paying jobs for AI experts, read more

Digital Desk
Surge in high-paying jobs for AI experts
Surge in high-paying jobs for AI experts | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As concerns about artificial intelligence's impact on the workforce grow, companies are racing to hire individuals well-versed in AI, particularly those proficient in ChatGPT. 

Despite worries about job layoffs due to technological advancements, a recent study by ResumeBuilder reveals a surge in high-paying jobs for AI experts. According to Business Insider, companies are willing to offer annual salaries of up to ₹1.5 crores ($185,000) to individuals skilled in ChatGPT.

Current Hiring Trends: ResumeBuilder's survey of 1,187 business leaders indicates that a staggering 91% of companies are actively seeking candidates with ChatGPT experience. The urgency to fill these roles is palpable, with 30% expressing a "very urgent" or "somewhat urgent" need. The majority of respondents emphasize the competitive advantages that AI proficiency brings to their firms, suggesting a paradigm shift in the skills sought by employers.

AI Replacing Traditional Roles: In a remarkable development, AI may soon replace hiring managers. The survey reveals that 43% of companies plan to implement AI for conducting job interviews by 2024. While two-thirds believe AI interviews will enhance hiring efficiency, a notable 15% express their intention to rely solely on AI throughout the hiring process. This shift defines the growing influence of AI in reshaping traditional employment practices.

Rapid Advancements in AI: AI's exponential growth is evident in its ability to engage in human-like conversations across multiple languages, create music, and even pass medical exams. As AI continues to evolve, the workforce is witnessing a transformation, with technology playing an increasingly prominent role in job requirements and recruitment processes.

Global Impact on Jobs: A recent report by the World Economic Forum predicts a significant impact on the workforce. By 2025, 85 million jobs are expected to be replaced by AI, while simultaneously creating 97 million new roles across 26 countries. This global perspective highlights the profound implications of AI on employment dynamics.

 

Inputs: Sources

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

