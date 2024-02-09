Advertisement

People in Chandigarh and tourists are excited to visit Sukhna Lake, not just for its beauty but also for a new attraction: the Pizza ATM. Installed by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), this machine can make pizzas in just three minutes.

CITCO officials mentioned that this pizza vending machine is the first of its kind in northern India and currently the only one functioning in the country. It was set up last month, following a similar installation at a railway station in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The licensee, Dr. Ronit Sharma from iMatrix Worldwide, shared that they got the idea for the Pizza ATM from France. Since it was costly, they decided to build their own machine at their factory in Mohali. They had previously introduced a similar machine at a railway station in Mumbai, but due to the pandemic, they had to close it down.

The Pizza ATM at Sukhna Lake prepares about 100 pizzas a day on average, and during weekends, the number goes up to 200-300. The pizzas are priced around 35% lower than those at Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Advertisement

When a customer selects their pizza choice, a robotic arm picks up the pizza base, adds the toppings, bakes it, and serves it in just three minutes. The machine can prepare up to seven pizzas at a time.

The choice of Sukhna Lake for installing the pizza vending machine was because it attracts many tourists who demand various snacks. The machine only makes vegetarian pizzas of different varieties.

Advertisement

Initially, the firm procured a Chinese machine that made the dough and added toppings, but it faced technical issues and spare parts were hard to find.

According to the terms, the licensee is responsible for all operational expenses, including hiring staff, their uniforms, training, and maintenance of the machine. They also need to ensure cleanliness around the machine.

Advertisement