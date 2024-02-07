Advertisement

The month of February holds special significance in the country as it marks the presentation of the annual budget on the first day. In line with this, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days this February.

It's important to note that the closure will not occur at the same time across all states, and the holidays will vary based on regional observances.

Closure Details: Banks will be closed on all Sundays throughout the month, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, contributing to the 11-day holiday period. The simultaneous closure across all states won't occur, and banks will only be shut in states where specific holidays are observed.

Complete List of Holidays for February 2024:

February 4 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure February 10 (Second Saturday/Losar): Banks closed in Gangtok due to Losar February 11 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure February 14 (Wednesday): Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja (banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata) February 15 (Thursday): Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal) February 18 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure February 19 (Monday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur) February 20 (Tuesday): Statehood Day (Banks closed in Aizawl and Itanagar) February 24 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly Saturday closure February 25 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure February 26 (Monday): Nyokum (Banks closed in Itanagar)

Online Banking Services Available: During the closure of bank branches, customers can continue to avail themselves of online banking services. If you have banking needs in February, it is advisable to check the list of bank holidays and plan accordingly.

This information is subject to change, and individuals are advised to verify with their respective banks for any updates or changes in the holiday schedule. The list of holidays may vary based on regional considerations.