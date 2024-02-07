English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Bank Holidays Feb 2024: Banks will remain shut for 11 days - Check Full List

Banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days this February, know more in details

Rishi Shukla
Bank Holidays in February 2024
Bank Holidays in February 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The month of February holds special significance in the country as it marks the presentation of the annual budget on the first day. In line with this, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days this February. 

It's important to note that the closure will not occur at the same time across all states, and the holidays will vary based on regional observances.

Advertisement

Closure Details: Banks will be closed on all Sundays throughout the month, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, contributing to the 11-day holiday period. The simultaneous closure across all states won't occur, and banks will only be shut in states where specific holidays are observed.

Complete List of Holidays for February 2024:

Advertisement
  1. February 4 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure
  2. February 10 (Second Saturday/Losar): Banks closed in Gangtok due to Losar
  3. February 11 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure
  4. February 14 (Wednesday): Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja (banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)
  5. February 15 (Thursday): Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal)
  6. February 18 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure
  7. February 19 (Monday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur)
  8. February 20 (Tuesday): Statehood Day (Banks closed in Aizawl and Itanagar)
  9. February 24 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly Saturday closure
  10. February 25 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday closure
  11. February 26 (Monday): Nyokum (Banks closed in Itanagar)

Online Banking Services Available: During the closure of bank branches, customers can continue to avail themselves of online banking services. If you have banking needs in February, it is advisable to check the list of bank holidays and plan accordingly.

Advertisement

This information is subject to change, and individuals are advised to verify with their respective banks for any updates or changes in the holiday schedule. The list of holidays may vary based on regional considerations.

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel32 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education37 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement