Advertisement

New Delhi: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14th. The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, newly constructed temple in Abu Dhabi, will witness the grand inauguration by the PM on February 14th, with doors opening to the public from March 1st.

Reaching BAPS Temple from Zayed International Airport:

Advertisement

For travelers arriving at Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi International Airport) and eager to visit the BAPS Temple, there are several convenient transportation options available.

Taxi or Self-Drive:

Advertisement

Distance: Approximately 23.7 kilometers via Al Shahama - Abu Dhabi Rd

Duration: Around 25 minutes

Cost: Approximately INR 1200

This option offers flexibility and convenience, allowing visitors to reach the temple directly from the airport with ease.

Taxis are readily available at the airport, and self-driving provides autonomy in travel.

Bus Service from Al Shahama Bus Station:

Advertisement

Cost: Around AED 6.50 (INR 146.86)

The Al Shahama Bus Station provides an economical option for travelers seeking public transportation to reach the BAPS Temple.

It may take slightly longer than a taxi or self-drive due to changing of buses, it offers affordability and the opportunity to experience local commuting.

Additional Information:

Advertisement

Visitors are advised to plan their visit to the BAPS Temple considering the inauguration date on February 14th and the subsequent public opening on March 1st.

The temple stands as a symbol of cultural exchange and religious harmony, showcasing the strong bonds between India and the UAE.

For further inquiries or assistance regarding transportation or temple visitation, visitors can reach out to local authorities or temple management.

As the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi prepares for its grand inauguration, travelers arriving at Zayed International Airport can easily access this historic landmark using various transportation options.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates on the inauguration and opening ceremonies of the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi

Note: The information provided here is based on available sources and is intended for informational purposes only. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, readers are encouraged to verify details such as transportation routes, timings, and costs from official sources or local authorities.