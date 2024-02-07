Advertisement

A man driving a luxurious Bentley convertible in Pattaya, Thailand, with a four-month-old lion cub wearing a collar in the back seat has sparked claims of animal cruelty and concerns for public safety. The viral video, uploaded on X by a user named Bangkok Boy on January 23, led authorities to launch an investigation against the lion cub's owner, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The post shared by user X reads, "Viral video of the day: A person – probably from Bangladesh – chauffeurs a four-month-old lion through the middle of Pattaya in a rented Bentley convertible. How sick is this? Keeping a lion as a pet is cruel."

Netizens expressed their annoyance and concern in the comments, with some condemning it as animal cruelty and demanding harsh consequences for the driver. Others highlighted the evident risks to both the lion cub and people on the road.

Comments in the section included statements like, "Strict actions should be taken against such people. This is clearly animal cruelty," and questions such as, "Why the hell can an individual own a lion?"

One user, expressing fury, inquired, "For anyone who has doubts whether it is illegal or not? You can adopt a lion. Can you take it out and drive like you see in the clip? Can I request permission? And what offenses will there be."

