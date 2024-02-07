English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Beast in Bentleys: Bangkok Driver Raises Concerns with Exotic Pet Lion Cub

A video of a man joyriding in a Bentley with a lion cub in Pattaya, Thailand, goes viral, triggering outrage over animal cruelty concerns.

Garvit Parashar
Bangkok Driver Raises Concerns with Exotic Pet Lion Cub
Bangkok Driver Raises Concerns with Exotic Pet Lion Cub | Image:X: @Bangkokboy17
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A man driving a luxurious Bentley convertible in Pattaya, Thailand, with a four-month-old lion cub wearing a collar in the back seat has sparked claims of animal cruelty and concerns for public safety. The viral video, uploaded on X by a user named Bangkok Boy on January 23, led authorities to launch an investigation against the lion cub's owner, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The post shared by user X reads, "Viral video of the day: A person – probably from Bangladesh – chauffeurs a four-month-old lion through the middle of Pattaya in a rented Bentley convertible. How sick is this? Keeping a lion as a pet is cruel."

Advertisement

Netizens expressed their annoyance and concern in the comments, with some condemning it as animal cruelty and demanding harsh consequences for the driver. Others highlighted the evident risks to both the lion cub and people on the road.

Advertisement

Comments in the section included statements like, "Strict actions should be taken against such people. This is clearly animal cruelty," and questions such as, "Why the hell can an individual own a lion?"

One user, expressing fury, inquired, "For anyone who has doubts whether it is illegal or not? You can adopt a lion. Can you take it out and drive like you see in the clip? Can I request permission? And what offenses will there be."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info5 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News6 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement