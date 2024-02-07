Advertisement

Pinnacle of luxury and hospitality, The Lalit has made history as the inaugural hotel chain worldwide to attain accreditation for all its properties from the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association's (IGLTA) program. This significant accomplishment highlights the group's unyielding commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity, particularly within the context of the LGBTQ+ community. IGLTA, a leading global organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ travel and tourism, oversees the IGLTA Accredited program. This initiative aims to recognize and endorse accommodations that actively prioritize and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusivity, with a special emphasis on creating welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in their establishments.

DEI practices have been at the heart and helm of all endeavours at The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. The group is one of the first hotel chains in India to have initiated conversations and curated safe spaces for the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ communities across their hotels, restaurants and nightclubs. The Lalit is often considered as a leader for Corporate India as far as DEI initiatives go. There are more than 200 openly LGBTQIA+ team members in The Lalit’s workforce. The group has not only met, but exceeded the IGLTA framework of eight key criteria, namely diversity, equity, inclusivity, policy, community, advocacy, transparency, and sensitivity.

"Becoming IGLTA Accredited goes beyond recognition; it underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a travel industry that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the freedom to explore without judgment. We're dedicated to empowering marginalized communities, providing dignified livelihoods, and creating an environment where everyone is genuinely embraced for their authentic selves. This achievement not only fills us with pride as the first global hotel chain to attain it but also positions India as an inclusive nation, ready to elevate LGBTQIA+ tourism experiences," stated Mr Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The LaLiT Hotels.

“We applaud the efforts of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ travellers throughout India. They continuously go above and beyond in their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Successfully completing the IGLTA Accredited audit of all their hotels underscores their commitment to a travel landscape where everyone feels genuinely welcome,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO.