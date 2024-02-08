Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
CGHS cardholders to now receive free treatment in 80 cities across India - Details here
In a significant development, CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide, check more details below
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) plays a crucial role in providing healthcare services to current and former employees of the Central Government and their families. In a significant development, CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide.
Who Can Avail CGHS Services?
According to the official CGHS website, Central Government employees and their family members residing in any notified city are eligible to take advantage of the medical facilities provided under the scheme.
Cities Covered Under CGHS
The CGHS services are available in 80 cities across India. The complete list includes prominent cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and many others.
List of 80 Cities:
- Agra
- Agartala
- Ahmedabad
- Aizawl
- Ajmer
- Aligarh
- Allahabad (Prayagraj)
- Ambala
- Amritsar
- Baghpat
- Bengaluru
- Bareilly
- Berhampur
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandrapur
- Chandigarh
- Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
- Chennai
- Chhapra
- Coimbatore
- Cuttack
- Darbhanga
- Dhanbad
- Dehradun
- Delhi & NCR: Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida, Gurgaon, Indirapuram, Sahibabad
- Dibrugarh
- Gandhinagar
- Gangtok
- Ghent
- Gorakhpur
- Guwahati
- Guntur
- Gwalior
- Hyderabad
- Imphal
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jalandhar
- Jammu
- Jodhpur
- Kannur
- Kanpur
- Kohima
- Kolkata
- Kochi
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Meerut
- Moradabad
- Mumbai
- Muzaffarpur
- Mysuru
- Nagpur
- Nashik
- Nellore
- Panaji
- Patna
- Panchkula
- Puducherry
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Rajahmundry
- Saharanpur
- Shillong
- Shimla
- Silchar
- Siliguri
- Sonepat
- Srinagar
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
- Tirunelveli
- Vadodara
- Varanasi (Banaras)
- Vijayawada
- Visakhapatnam
With the expansion of CGHS services to 80 cities and the provision of free treatment at AIIMS, the Central Government Health Scheme continues to prioritize the health and well-being of government employees and their families.
