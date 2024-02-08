Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

CGHS cardholders to now receive free treatment in 80 cities across India - Details here

In a significant development, CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide, check more details below

Rishi Shukla
CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide
CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide | Image:ANI
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) plays a crucial role in providing healthcare services to current and former employees of the Central Government and their families. In a significant development, CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide.

Who Can Avail CGHS Services? 

According to the official CGHS website, Central Government employees and their family members residing in any notified city are eligible to take advantage of the medical facilities provided under the scheme. 

Cities Covered Under CGHS

The CGHS services are available in 80 cities across India. The complete list includes prominent cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and many others.

List of 80 Cities:

  1. Agra
  2. Agartala
  3. Ahmedabad
  4. Aizawl
  5. Ajmer
  6. Aligarh
  7. Allahabad (Prayagraj)
  8. Ambala
  9. Amritsar
  10. Baghpat
  11. Bengaluru
  12. Bareilly
  13. Berhampur
  14. Bhopal
  15. Bhubaneswar
  16. Chandrapur
  17. Chandigarh
  18. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
  19. Chennai
  20. Chhapra
  21. Coimbatore
  22. Cuttack
  23. Darbhanga
  24. Dhanbad
  25. Dehradun
  26. Delhi & NCR: Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida, Gurgaon, Indirapuram, Sahibabad
  27. Dibrugarh
  28. Gandhinagar
  29. Gangtok
  30. Ghent
  31. Gorakhpur
  32. Guwahati
  33. Guntur
  34. Gwalior
  35. Hyderabad
  36. Imphal
  37. Indore
  38. Jabalpur
  39. Jaipur
  40. Jalandhar
  41. Jammu
  42. Jodhpur
  43. Kannur
  44. Kanpur
  45. Kohima
  46. Kolkata
  47. Kochi
  48. Kota
  49. Kozhikode
  50. Lucknow
  51. Meerut
  52. Moradabad
  53. Mumbai
  54. Muzaffarpur
  55. Mysuru
  56. Nagpur
  57. Nashik
  58. Nellore
  59. Panaji
  60. Patna
  61. Panchkula
  62. Puducherry
  63. Pune
  64. Raipur
  65. Ranchi
  66. Rajahmundry
  67. Saharanpur
  68. Shillong
  69. Shimla
  70. Silchar
  71. Siliguri
  72. Sonepat
  73. Srinagar
  74. Thiruvananthapuram
  75. Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
  76. Tirunelveli
  77. Vadodara
  78. Varanasi (Banaras)
  79. Vijayawada
  80. Visakhapatnam

With the expansion of CGHS services to 80 cities and the provision of free treatment at AIIMS, the Central Government Health Scheme continues to prioritize the health and well-being of government employees and their families.

