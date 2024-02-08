CGHS cardholders to now receive free treatment in 80 cities across India - Details here

Advertisement

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) plays a crucial role in providing healthcare services to current and former employees of the Central Government and their families. In a significant development, CGHS cardholders can now access free treatment in 80 cities nationwide.

Who Can Avail CGHS Services?

According to the official CGHS website, Central Government employees and their family members residing in any notified city are eligible to take advantage of the medical facilities provided under the scheme.

Cities Covered Under CGHS

The CGHS services are available in 80 cities across India. The complete list includes prominent cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and many others.

List of 80 Cities:

Agra Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl Ajmer Aligarh Allahabad (Prayagraj) Ambala Amritsar Baghpat Bengaluru Bareilly Berhampur Bhopal Bhubaneswar Chandrapur Chandigarh Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Chennai Chhapra Coimbatore Cuttack Darbhanga Dhanbad Dehradun Delhi & NCR: Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida, Gurgaon, Indirapuram, Sahibabad Dibrugarh Gandhinagar Gangtok Ghent Gorakhpur Guwahati Guntur Gwalior Hyderabad Imphal Indore Jabalpur Jaipur Jalandhar Jammu Jodhpur Kannur Kanpur Kohima Kolkata Kochi Kota Kozhikode Lucknow Meerut Moradabad Mumbai Muzaffarpur Mysuru Nagpur Nashik Nellore Panaji Patna Panchkula Puducherry Pune Raipur Ranchi Rajahmundry Saharanpur Shillong Shimla Silchar Siliguri Sonepat Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Tirunelveli Vadodara Varanasi (Banaras) Vijayawada Visakhapatnam

With the expansion of CGHS services to 80 cities and the provision of free treatment at AIIMS, the Central Government Health Scheme continues to prioritize the health and well-being of government employees and their families.