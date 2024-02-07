English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Crow Whisperer: Viral Video Showcases Man's Remarkable Ability to Summon Crows, Internet Stunns

Viral video features a man's extraordinary talent, summoning a flock of crows with uncanny mimicry, captivating viewers and sparking amazement.

Garvit Parashar
Video Showcases Man's Remarkable Ability to Summon Crows
Video Showcases Man's Remarkable Ability to Summon Crows | Image:Instagram: vibes_kalyug
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A video has been circulated on social media in which a man has shown incredible skills of filling the sky with birds with his mimicry abilities. While many have witnessed individuals imitating various animal sounds, this viral video takes the concept to an entirely new level.

In this video a man is standing in a field producing the cawing of crows. Amazingly as he starts his play the whole sky transforms into a spectacle as a multitude of crows gather at the scene.

The breathtaking sight of a once-clear blue sky suddenly filled with crows left onlookers in awe, creating an unforgettable moment for those present at the location.

Social media users were quick to express their amazement and fascination with the video. One netizen commented, "This is called unity; we humans should learn from it. The reason all the crows came suddenly is that they thought some crow was in danger and asking for help. Anyway, the guy did good mimic." Another user humorously suggested, "Marvel got their new character, crowman," emphasizing the uniqueness of the man's talent. A third user exclaimed, "This is next level," while a fourth simply stated, “This is so cool.”

The video has gained widespread attention, amassing hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments from intrigued viewers captivated by the man's extraordinary ability to communicate with the feathered creatures.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

