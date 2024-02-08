English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Cute Baby Elephant Goes Viral: Adorable Video of Eye-Rubbing Delights Social Media

Viral video on Instagram features a baby elephant rubbing its eye with its trunk, gaining 40 lakh views and 49,000 likes.

Garvit Parashar
Video of baby elephant rubbing eye went viral on X
Video of baby elephant rubbing eye went viral on X | Image:X: @buitengebieden
Elephants are one of the most compassionate animals and everyone loves to see videos of elephants, playing, running, drawing, etc. One video has gone viral on Instagram in which a baby elephant rubs its eye with the trunk. It was very much related to how humans rub their eyes with fingers, but this video was more adorable when this baby elephant did that. This viral video has got more than 40 lakh views, with 49,000 likes.

The video was posted on X (used to be Twitter) by someone named 'buitengebieden.' The caption said, "How an elephant rubs its eye." In the video, the elephant looks like a character from a Disney movie, and people loved it. Since it was posted two days ago, it has been watched over 4 million times. 

People think the elephant is cute and smart, and they like watching videos of elephants doing funny things.

The reply section of this video was also filled with people sharing their views on it. One user said, “Haha, that's pretty adorable! It's like the elephant is saying, "I may be big and lumbering, but I still know how to take care of myself and scratch my itchy spots!",” so the other one said “This is me early in the morning.”
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

