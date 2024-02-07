Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Delve into Delhi's Hidden Melodies: The Spot Concerts Ignite Indie Music Magic

The event marked a milestone by bringing together the vibrant sounds of Indo-fusion and Electronica.

Digital Desk
The Piano Man, Malviya Nagar
The Piano Man, Malviya Nagar | Image:Republic TV
In a harmonious blend of cultural fusion and electronic beats, Greater Than Gin's meticulously curated event unfolded over two enchanting days, showcasing the talents of seven live Indo-fusion and Electronica acts at the illustrious venue, The Piano Man, New Delhi, Eldeco Centre. As the pioneer of India's craft gin, Greater Than passionately championed local creativity, extending support from mixers to mixtapes. The heart of this musical endeavour, the #ListenGreater initiative, emerged as a catalyst, breathing life into the diverse landscape of India's indie music scene. The event not only marked a milestone by bringing together the vibrant sounds of Indo-fusion and Electronica but also celebrated Greater Than's commitment to nurturing local artistry across genres. Against the backdrop of the historic Piano Man, the #ListenGreater initiative resonated with the spirit of Greater Than, crafting a rich tapestry of sounds that echoed the soul of India's cultural diversity.  

The Spot Concerts was an extension of this initiative and a culmination of all the shows, studio listening sessions, and commissions, condensed into a single experience spread over two days. Featuring live Indo-fusion and live Electronica acts respectively, on the 27th and 28th of January in collaboration with the brand-new The Piano Man, New Delhi,  Eldeco Centre.

The Piano Man is known to have changed the history of listening experiences in Delhi by uplifting the Indie-music scene with high-quality sound and artists for the past nine years, so it was only natural for the two brands to come together for this concert.

Day 1 was curated to feature live Indo-fusion acts beginning with classical folk fused with experimental elements by Bawari Basanti, who’s known for her bold storytelling. This was followed by INGA’s quintet, blending folk, pop & jazz anchored by her smooth melodic voice, and the evening ended with a crescendo by The Revisit Project - an eight-member band reflecting on life, love & Indian politics with swanky old-school funk and groovy rhythmic jazz.

Day 2’s lineup included a dystopic journey through different musical eras with four Live Electronica acts, keeping the texture of each act’s original tunes in mind. Starting with nostalgic dream pop and psychedelia from the 60s-80s by Dee En. Followed by Indian classical-electronic fusion pop from the early 90’s by Alboe. Bridged by the cinematic soundscapes & ambient electronica from the early 90s to the late 90s by Goya. The event concluded with a full-sounding set by Zenguin filled with mind-bending riffs and futuristic lush sci-fi synth soundscapes from the 20s.

To complement the performances, Greater Than Gin curated exclusive menus for each day, with an approach that aligns seamlessly with the ethos of each artist which was experimental, and minimal.  

The Spot Concerts was a ticketed event with limited capacity. VIP tickets for Day 1 were available at Rs.1500, while regular tickets for both Day 1 and Day 2 were priced at Rs.1000. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

