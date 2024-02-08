English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table Goes Viral| Watch

The viral video captures a man seated on a stool, eating his meal served on a spinning table made from a bicycle tyre placed in front of him.

Navya Dubey
This video crosses 12K views on social media
This video crosses 12K views on social media | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Every day, we come across new stories of desi jugaad, showcasing the creativity and humor of people. These stories go viral, highlighting the clever and innovative solutions people come up with for everyday challenges. Whether it's fixing household appliances or creating unique street food stalls, examples of jugaad are found nationwide.  

One video went viral showcasing a man enjoying his meal on a bicycle tyre. In the viral video, the man is seated on a stool, with a spinning table made from a bicycle tyre in front of him. The table is filled with various dishes, including salad, curry, dal, and boiled eggs. The man rotates the tyre to access the different items on his makeshift table. 

Advertisement

Watch the video here:  

The video quickly gained popularity on social media,crossing over 4,63,000 likes in just two days. Users praised the man's innovative idea and shared their thoughts on the viral video.  

One user commented, “VIP talent…kam Paisa Khushi jyada…yeh hai India ka talent (VIP talent…less money, more happiness…this is India’s talent).” 

Advertisement

“Yah talent India walon ke alava aur kahin nahin milega (This talent will not be found anywhere except in India),” a user wrote. 

An Instagram user commented, “Exactly, yeh talent India se baahar nhi jaani chahiye. Unbelievable Desi jugaad. (Exactly, this idea should not go out of India. Unbelievable Desi jugaad).” 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement