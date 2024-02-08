Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table Goes Viral| Watch

Advertisement

Every day, we come across new stories of desi jugaad, showcasing the creativity and humor of people. These stories go viral, highlighting the clever and innovative solutions people come up with for everyday challenges. Whether it's fixing household appliances or creating unique street food stalls, examples of jugaad are found nationwide.

One video went viral showcasing a man enjoying his meal on a bicycle tyre. In the viral video, the man is seated on a stool, with a spinning table made from a bicycle tyre in front of him. The table is filled with various dishes, including salad, curry, dal, and boiled eggs. The man rotates the tyre to access the different items on his makeshift table.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained popularity on social media,crossing over 4,63,000 likes in just two days. Users praised the man's innovative idea and shared their thoughts on the viral video.

One user commented, “VIP talent…kam Paisa Khushi jyada…yeh hai India ka talent (VIP talent…less money, more happiness…this is India’s talent).”

“Yah talent India walon ke alava aur kahin nahin milega (This talent will not be found anywhere except in India),” a user wrote.

An Instagram user commented, “Exactly, yeh talent India se baahar nhi jaani chahiye. Unbelievable Desi jugaad. (Exactly, this idea should not go out of India. Unbelievable Desi jugaad).”

