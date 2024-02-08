Advertisement

WhatsApp, a popular messaging application owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that allows users to set HD images and videos. However, maintaining the same high quality in status updates can be a challenge due to automatic compression. In this guide, we will walk you through simple steps to ensure your status pictures and videos remain in HD.

Step 1: Choose Your Image or Video

Begin by selecting the picture or video you wish to upload to your WhatsApp status.

Step 2: Message Yourself

Open the WhatsApp application and navigate to the chat labeled 'Message Yourself.' This will serve as a convenient platform to upload your status media without sending it to anyone.

Step 3: Attach Media

Click on the attachment icon within the 'Message Yourself' chat and choose the pictures or videos you want to set as your status. Look out for the appearance of the 'HD' option in the upper menu after making your selection.

Step 4: Activate HD Option

Click on the 'HD' option that appears in the upper menu, ensuring your media is set to high definition. This step is crucial to maintaining the quality of your status updates.

Step 5: Send in Message Box

Once you've activated the 'HD' option, send the media in the message box. This action will store the media within the 'Message Yourself' chat without compromising its quality.

Step 6: Access the 'My Status' Section

Tap on the image or video within the 'Message Yourself' chat, and in the upper menu, click on the three dots. From the options provided, choose 'share,' select WhatsApp, and then proceed to choose the 'My Status' section.

Step 7: Upload Your Pictures

Click 'My Status' and upload your pictures or videos.

After following these simple steps, you can ensure that your status media maintains HD quality, providing a visually appealing experience for your contacts.

