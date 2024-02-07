Flipkart Same-Day Delivery Service, Here's What You Need To Know

Advertisement

Flipkart, a big online shopping site, is now offering same-day delivery of products in many categories at no extra cost starting from February. This service will first be accessible in 20 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The 20 Indian cities that will receive same day delivery include metropolitan cities Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and more. Here's the list of 20 Indian cities eligible for same-day delivery on flipkart:

Ahmedabad

Bangalore

Bhubaneshwar

Coimbatore

Chennai

Delhi

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Indore

Jaipur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Ludhiana

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Patna

Raipur

Siliguri

Vijayawada



Customers can get same-day delivery for various categories, like mobile phones, fashion, beauty items, books, home appliances, and more. The goal is to expand this service to more cities and include larger items like appliances.

Flipkart already has a subscription program called Flipkart VIP, which offers quick delivery services for a yearly fee of Rs 499. This was followed by Amazon introducing a similar service called Prime Shopping Edition for Rs 399 per year. Amazon's Prime subscription offers additional benefits like access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, while Flipkart VIP focuses on special offers for its travel unit, Cleartrip.

Flipkart is making it easier and faster for customers to get their online orders with same-day delivery, and they are planning to expand this service to more cities and product categories in the future.

