Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Flipkart Same-Day Delivery Service, Here's What You Need To Know

Flipkart introduces same-day delivery at no extra cost in 20 major Indian cities, covering items from mobile phones to home appliances.

Navya Dubey
Flipkart VIP services
List of 20 cities that will receive same day delivery service. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Flipkart, a big online shopping site, is now offering same-day delivery of products in many categories at no extra cost starting from February. This service will first be accessible in 20 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai. 

The 20 Indian cities that will receive same day delivery include metropolitan cities Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and more. Here's the list of 20 Indian cities eligible for same-day delivery on flipkart: 

  • Ahmedabad 
  • Bangalore 
  • Bhubaneshwar 
  • Coimbatore 
  • Chennai 
  • Delhi 
  • Guwahati 
  • Hyderabad 
  • Indore 
  • Jaipur 
  • Kolkata 
  • Lucknow 
  • Ludhiana 
  • Mumbai 
  • Nagpur 
  • Pune 
  • Patna 
  • Raipur 
  • Siliguri 
  • Vijayawada 
     

Customers can get same-day delivery for various categories, like mobile phones, fashion, beauty items, books, home appliances, and more. The goal is to expand this service to more cities and include larger items like appliances. 

Flipkart already has a subscription program called Flipkart VIP, which offers quick delivery services for a yearly fee of Rs 499. This was followed by Amazon introducing a similar service called Prime Shopping Edition for Rs 399 per year. Amazon's Prime subscription offers additional benefits like access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, while Flipkart VIP focuses on special offers for its travel unit, Cleartrip. 

Flipkart is making it easier and faster for customers to get their online orders with same-day delivery, and they are planning to expand this service to more cities and product categories in the future. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Viral
