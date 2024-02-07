English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Food Delivery Giant Introduces Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets with AI-Powered Features

These helmets include cutting-edge technologies, including helmet wear detection, monitoring the status of the chin strap lock, read more

Rishi Shukla
Food Delivery Giant Introduce Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets with AI Features
Food Delivery Giant Introduce Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets with AI Features | Image:X/@zomato
New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move towards prioritizing the safety of their delivery partners, leading food delivery company has announced the introduction of Bluetooth-enabled helmets equipped with advanced AI-powered features. 

Zomato, a key player in the industry, has taken a proactive stance in ensuring the well-being of its delivery fleet, combining technological innovation with comprehensive safety measures.

At the recent 'India’s Emergency Heroes' event hosted on the 'X' platform, Zomato, in collaboration with Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, unveiled its commitment to safety by providing first responder training to over 2,500 delivery partners. This initiative aims to empower delivery personnel to respond effectively to emergencies, further reinforcing the company's dedication to the overall safety of its workforce.

The highlight of this safety drive is the introduction of Bluetooth-enabled helmets that feature an AI-powered hybrid system. These helmets incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including helmet wear detection, monitoring the status of the chin strap lock, and preset conditions to ensure compliance with safety protocols. The Bluetooth functionality not only enhances connectivity but also facilitates seamless integration with the Zomato application.

To activate the Bluetooth-enabled helmet, delivery partners simply need to power it on, connect it to the Zomato application, and secure it properly. This streamlined process ensures that the safety features are easily accessible and ready to deploy, providing an extra layer of protection for delivery personnel navigating the bustling streets.

Nitin Gadkari, acknowledging the pivotal role of technology in enhancing road safety, commended Zomato's initiative, stating, "The integration of smart helmets with advanced safety features is a commendable step towards reducing road accidents and ensuring the well-being of delivery partners. This aligns with our collective vision to make Indian roads safer for everyone."

This move not only addresses the immediate concerns related to the safety of delivery partners but also reflects the growing importance of technology in the evolving eco-system of food delivery services. With an increasing reliance on tech-driven solutions, the industry is taking a comprehensive approach to enhance safety, acknowledging the challenges posed by the rapid expansion of the digital era.

As the food delivery sector continues to embrace technological advancements, Zomato's introduction of Bluetooth-enabled helmets marks a significant stride towards creating a safer environment for its workforce. The fusion of AI-powered features, first responder training, and state-of-the-art helmets shows company's commitment to fostering a culture of safety in the ever-evolving tech-driven food delivery business.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

