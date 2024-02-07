Advertisement

Golden Retrievers are delightful companions, known for their affection and loyalty. They make wonderful friends by not only expressing love but also adding joy to the bond through playful imitation of our actions.

A video recently gained popularity, featuring an adorable Golden Retriever puppy comfortably nestled on a bed, enjoying a video on a smartphone. The relaxed puppy, fascinated by the screen, appears completely content. This heartening scene resonated with many, emphasizing the unique connection we share with these playful companions and the happiness derived from uncomplicated pleasures.

On the Animals Lover Instagram page, a video of the puppy was posted along with a caption, "Is this the typical weekend for everyone?"

Watch the viral video here:

The video went viral and crossed over 9 million views and attracted more than 27,000 comments on Instagram.

Many netizens commented on the post. Read some of them here:

"Mobile phones first ruined humans, and now dogs," commented a user.

"So, this is what reincarnation looks like if you come back as a puppy," wrote another user.

"Every day, I think more and more that dogs know everything, but they pretend they don't know how to work," commented a third user.

Just like this Instagram page, many platforms have a lot of interesting dog videos. It's like a never-ending dog show where you can find cute videos of puppies doing some kind of activity.