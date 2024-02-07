English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

From Humans to Animals: The Viral Video That Highlights Mobile Phones' Impact on Both-WATCH

The cute dog video has gained popularity on social media.

Navya Dubey
The video has gained immense popularity, garnering over 9 million views
The video has gained immense popularity, garnering over 9 million views | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Golden Retrievers are delightful companions, known for their affection and loyalty. They make wonderful friends by not only expressing love but also adding joy to the bond through playful imitation of our actions.  

A video recently gained popularity, featuring an adorable Golden Retriever puppy comfortably nestled on a bed, enjoying a video on a smartphone. The relaxed puppy, fascinated by the screen, appears completely content. This heartening scene resonated with many, emphasizing the unique connection we share with these playful companions and the happiness derived from uncomplicated pleasures.  

Advertisement

On the Animals Lover Instagram page, a video of the puppy was posted along with a caption, "Is this the typical weekend for everyone?" 

Watch the viral video here:  

Advertisement

The video went viral and crossed over 9 million views and attracted more than 27,000 comments on Instagram. 

Advertisement

Many netizens commented on the post. Read some of them here:  

"Mobile phones first ruined humans, and now dogs," commented a user. 

Advertisement

"So, this is what reincarnation looks like if you come back as a puppy," wrote another user. 

"Every day, I think more and more that dogs know everything, but they pretend they don't know how to work," commented a third user. 

Advertisement

Just like this Instagram page, many platforms have a lot of interesting dog videos. It's like a never-ending dog show where you can find cute videos of puppies doing some kind of activity.  

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World17 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News18 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement