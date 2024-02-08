From Ola Ride to Dance Floor: Scooter Speakers Keep the Party Going at Maharashtra Wedding

Advertisement

Maharashtra: At a pre-wedding event in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, an Ola electric scooter played an important role. The video of this incident gained a lot of attention on social media, and Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, also shared his thoughts, promoting the idea of finding more creative solutions.

The video posted by Instagram user Saurav Rokade went viral. In the viral video, everyone at the wedding eagerly waiting for the bride's dance performance but cops clashed at the wedding and asked the organisers to stop playing music causing a little break in the event, but not spoiling the fun.

Saurav's friend got a clever idea. He thought of using his Ola Scooter to play music. The Ola S1 Pro has Bluetooth and speakers, so he connected it to the unit and started playing music. It was a simple and smart solution

And now this simple and ‘jugaad’ solution is getting attention on social media.

Watch the video here:

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola also commented on the post, “4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha.! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!”

Many social media users also wrote, “Desi jugaad meets music magic on Ola scooters,” that went viral

“Move over, DJ stereos – Ola's got the dance floor covered.” Another commenter wrote.