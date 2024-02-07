English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace Surpasses the Iconic Buckingham Palace in Size - Know More Facts

Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace known for its colossal architectural wonder, surpasses the iconic Buckingham Palace in size, details below

Rishi Shukla
Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace
Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace | Image:Facebook@incredibleindia
Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace known for its colossal architectural wonder, surpasses the iconic Buckingham Palace in size. Spread across an astonishing area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, this opulent residence stands proudly in the heart of Gujarat, serving as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Gaekwads of Baroda. Owned by the Gaekwad family, the Laxmi Vilas Palace has now claimed the coveted title of the world's largest private residence.

Key Facts:

  • The Laxmi Vilas Palace covers a staggering area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, surpassing the renowned Buckingham Palace.
  • HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad are at the helm of this majestic estate, steering the legacy of the Gaekwad dynasty into the modern era.
  • The palace boasts four floors and a total of 170 rooms, designed for the exclusive use of the Maharaja and Maharani.
  • The enchanting gardens surrounding the palace were meticulously planned and brought to life by the renowned botanist, Sir William Goldring.
Image: ANI

Historical Significance: The Laxmi Vilas Palace stands not only as a symbol of architectural grandeur but also as a historical landmark deeply rooted in the legacy of the Gaekwad dynasty. Its construction dates back to [insert historical context], showcasing a seamless blend of cultural richness and artistic finesse.

Royal Custodians: HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the present custodians of the Laxmi Vilas Palace, continue to uphold the cultural heritage of the Gaekwad dynasty. Their efforts in preserving and showcasing this architectural gem contribute significantly to Gujarat's cultural landscape.

Architectural Marvel: With its four floors and 170 rooms, the Laxmi Vilas Palace is not merely a residence; it's a living testament to the opulence and grandeur associated with Indian royalty. The intricate architecture and artistic detailing within the palace reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Image: ANI

Gardens by Sir William Goldring: The stunning gardens surrounding the palace, envisioned and brought to life by the distinguished botanist Sir William Goldring, add another layer of beauty to the Laxmi Vilas Palace. The meticulously landscaped gardens provide a serene retreat within the expansive estate.

Global Recognition: The news of Laxmi Vilas Palace outshining Buckingham Palace in size has sparked global amazement and admiration. The sheer scale and architectural brilliance of this Indian gem have captured the attention of enthusiasts, historians, and architectural aficionados worldwide.

As the Laxmi Vilas Palace takes its place as the world's largest private residence, it not only establishes Gujarat on the global map of architectural wonders but also reaffirms the enduring legacy of the Gaekwads of Baroda. 

The palace stands tall, not just in physical stature, but as a living testament to India's rich cultural and historical heritage.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

