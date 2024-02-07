English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

In a First, Submarine-Based Tourism Project to Explore Dwarkadhish Temple in Ancient City of Dwarka

Digital Desk
The Dwarkadhish Temple – currently standing as a cultural and religious landmark in the region – is set to be complemented by this underwater exploration. | Image:'X'/ddnews_official
New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move, the Gujarat government is all set to unveil India's first-ever submarine-based tourism project to explore the ancient city of Dwarka submerged beneath the Arabian Sea. The Dwarkadhish Temple –  currently standing as a cultural and religious landmark in the region –  is set to be complemented by this underwater exploration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL) was officially signed late last year, marking a significant step towards reviving the mythical city and offering tourists a unique underwater adventure.

Dwarka, believed to have been created by Hindu God – Lord Krishna, has long been shrouded in mystery and spiritual significance. The tourism project will focus on BET Dwarka, a small island off the coast, and the lost city of Dwarka, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to witness spiritual wonders and archaeological insights.

The submarine – weighing around 30 tonnes approximately –  is expected to accommodate 30 passengers at a time, reports suggest. With plans to open its hatches to visitors by Diwali 2024, the vessel will descend 100 meters below sea level, offering breathtaking views of the city defined by divine folklores.

According to reports, the innovative design of the submarine includes seating arrangement for 22 passengers –  arranged in two rows –  ensuring a window view for each individual. 

Manned by two experienced pilots and a professional crew, the project also promises to generate employment and attract investment, besides contributing to the cultural and economic development of the region.

Published January 4th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

