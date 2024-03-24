×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

It is said that using colours on the day of Rang Panchami bring positive energy to the universe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration | Image:REPUBLIC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated just after a period of 5 days from the festival of Holi . This year Holi will be celebrated on March 25 and after Holi ,the festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated in great swing. Holi celebration starts from Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and continues till Panchami Tithi. This year ,the festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30. It is believed that flying colors made of flowers along with Abeer Gulal, turmeric and Sandalwood reduces the effect of Rajasic and Tamasic powers and fill's one mind with positivity.

 

 

 

RANG PANCHAMI 2024


Maharashtra Shimga Celebration

In Maharashtra people celebrate Rang Panchami in the name of Shimga for five days that is similar to Holi. The festivities kick off a week prior to the event . Youngsters collect firewood and on the eve of Shimga , the entire neighbourhood gathers to ignite a massive bonfire that signfies victory over evil. It is believed that God arrives at one's home in Shimga so villagers clean their  houses and make beautiful rangoli on the entrance. Later they shoulder idols of their dieties and pray for their well being and prosperity. The fifth day is totally reserved for playing Holi with neighbours, where  everyone play with colours using organic colours.
 

Advertisement

Significance Of Rang Panchami

It is said that using colours on the day of Rang Panchami bring positive energy to the universe. In Maharashtra Rang Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm .Special dishes are prepared and feast is given to friends and relatives.

Advertisement


How Rang Panchami Is Celebrated

On this day , people play with colors and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Radha Devi .There are also various puja rituals which are observed by the devotees.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Parents waiting for news of the kidnapped children in Nigeria.

Nigeria Children Freed

a minute ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

3 minutes ago
Health insurance

Galaxy Health registered

3 minutes ago
Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

3 minutes ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

11 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

11 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

14 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

37 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

38 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

38 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

41 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

42 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

42 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

an hour ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

an hour ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo