Advertisement

The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated just after a period of 5 days from the festival of Holi . This year Holi will be celebrated on March 25 and after Holi ,the festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated in great swing. Holi celebration starts from Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and continues till Panchami Tithi. This year ,the festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30. It is believed that flying colors made of flowers along with Abeer Gulal, turmeric and Sandalwood reduces the effect of Rajasic and Tamasic powers and fill's one mind with positivity.

RANG PANCHAMI 2024



Maharashtra Shimga Celebration

In Maharashtra people celebrate Rang Panchami in the name of Shimga for five days that is similar to Holi. The festivities kick off a week prior to the event . Youngsters collect firewood and on the eve of Shimga , the entire neighbourhood gathers to ignite a massive bonfire that signfies victory over evil. It is believed that God arrives at one's home in Shimga so villagers clean their houses and make beautiful rangoli on the entrance. Later they shoulder idols of their dieties and pray for their well being and prosperity. The fifth day is totally reserved for playing Holi with neighbours, where everyone play with colours using organic colours.



Advertisement

Significance Of Rang Panchami

It is said that using colours on the day of Rang Panchami bring positive energy to the universe. In Maharashtra Rang Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm .Special dishes are prepared and feast is given to friends and relatives.

Advertisement



How Rang Panchami Is Celebrated

On this day , people play with colors and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Radha Devi .There are also various puja rituals which are observed by the devotees.