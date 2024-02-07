Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Homeless Man Leaves Puppies at Shelter with Apology Note, Netizens reacted

The homeless man brought the puppies to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society shelter, leaving them with a sorry note.

Navya Dubey
Homeless Man's Kindness to Puppies Goes Viral
Homeless Man's Kindness to Puppies Goes Viral | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A homeless man in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has garnered widespread praise for his act of compassion in rescuing a litter of puppies from a tragic situation. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, sprang into action after the puppies' mother was fatally struck by a car. Having regularly provided food for the stray dog, he was aware of the existence of her puppies and took it upon himself to save them. 

This heartwarming story, shared on Facebook, quickly gained attention on various social media platforms, resonating with countless individuals. The man's dedication to the well-being of the helpless pups touched the hearts of many, highlighting the power of kindness even in the face of adversity. 

"I'm sorry for leaving them like this, but I myself am homeless and can't take care of them," he wrote. His note showed he felt sad for the puppies and their mom. He hoped they would get good chances in life, unlike him. 

The people at the shelter were very moved by the man's kindness. They invited him to come to the shelter if he wanted. They also gave names to the puppies: Chance, Fate, Serendipity, Kismet, and Fortune. 

The shelter needs donations to help with the puppies' medical needs until they find new homes. 

Many people have been touched by this story. Some have offered to help the homeless man if he wants to come forward. 

 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Viral
