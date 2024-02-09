Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just announced the names of personalities who will get the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award 2024 and it includes the former Prime Minister and Kisan Neta, Chaudhary Charan Singh. He was the fifth Prime Minister of India and known for his commitment to championing the cause of farmers and uplifting rural communities resonates deeply.

Early Life and Background

Born on December 23, 1902, in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh emerged from humble beginnings. He later graduated in Science in 1923 and post-graduation from the Agra University in 1925. His determination led him to pursue a career in law, shifted to Meerut and went on to join Indian National Congress later.

Entry into Politics

In the 1930s, Chaudhary Charan Singh ventured into politics, initially aligning with the Indian National Congress. His dedication and astute leadership skills quickly propelled him through the ranks, securing various ministerial positions in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary Charan Singh: A Stalwart in Uttar Pradesh Politics

- Early Political Career: Elected to the U.P. Legislative Assembly from Chhaprauli in 1937, subsequently representing the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967. Served as Parliamentary Secretary in 1946 under Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's government, holding various portfolios including Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, and Information.

- Ministerial Positions: Appointed Cabinet Minister in 1951, overseeing Justice and Information, later serving as Minister for Revenue and Agriculture in 1952. Held positions such as Minister for Home and Agriculture in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in 1962-63 under different administrations.

- Chief Ministerial Stints: Became Chief Minister of U.P. for the second time in February 1970 with the support of the Congress Party after the Congress split. However, his tenure was short-lived as President's Rule was imposed on October 2, 1970.

- Continued Service: Throughout his career, Charan Singh remained dedicated to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, actively participating in various government departments and championing the welfare of the state's residents.

Becoming the Kisan Leader

Chaudhary Charan Singh was a pivotal figure in reshaping land ownership in Uttar Pradesh. As the chief architect of land reforms, he played a vital role in crafting and implementing the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, providing much-needed relief to rural debtors. Additionally, Singh initiated significant administrative changes, advocating for the reduction of salaries and privileges enjoyed by Ministers in the state. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he spearheaded the Land Holding Act of 1960, aimed at standardizing land ownership by lowering the ceiling on land holdings across Uttar Pradesh.

Contributions to the Nation

Assuming the role of Prime Minister in 1979, Singh led the Janata Party government with a focus on addressing the challenges faced by farmers. His tenure witnessed landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and empowering rural communities.

Legacy and Recognition

Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy as a champion of farmers' rights continues to resonate today. His tireless efforts, including the formulation of the Zamindari Abolition Act, have left an indelible mark on India's socio-economic landscape.

Chaudhary Charan Singh wrote many books and pamphlets, such as 'Ending Zamindari', 'Understanding Co-operative Farming', 'Solving India's Poverty', 'Giving Land to Peasants', and 'Stopping Small Land Holdings'.

As he is nominated for the Bharat Ratna, Singh's enduring legacy serves as a source of inspiration for generations, symbolizing the unwavering spirit of service and dedication to the nation.