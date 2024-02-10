English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Hyderabad Passenger Finds Worm Crawling in Chocolate Bar, Shares Video | WATCH

A person on social media found a worm in their Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bought at a Hyderabad metro station.

Navya Dubey
Worm found inside chocolate bought at Hyderabad metro station
Worm found inside chocolate bought at Hyderabad metro station | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Dairy Milk? Everyone loves Dairy Milk! But for one metro passenger in Hyderabad, the moment of joy turned into a nightmare. He allegedly discovered a worm crawling on his store-bought chocolate that he bought from a shop at metro station.   

A social media user, Robin Zaccheus, shared a video of the worm crawling on a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate he brought from the store at the Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad.  

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near-to-expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” raising concerns among internet users.  

He posted a photo of his purchase bill from the store called Ratnadeep at the Hyderabad metro station and tagged GHMC for a response.  

Many people using X responded to the viral video, sharing their encounters with packaged items bought from stores at metro stations and other places like the Hyderabad airport. They also advised Robin Zaccheus to lodge a complaint with the consumer forum. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

