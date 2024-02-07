Complete KYC for Your FASTags by January 31 to Avoid Deactivation | Image: ANI

An important update for individuals planning to use their vehicles on highways: if the Know Your Customer (KYC) for FASTags affixed on your car's windscreen is not completed, it will be deactivated, regardless of the balance. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a deadline of January 31, just a week away, for users to ensure KYC completion. This initiative aims to prevent the misuse of single FASTags for multiple vehicles or the use of multiple FASTags for a single vehicle.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check and update the KYC for your FASTag:

Visit the bank-linked FASTag website. You can find the required page by searching for the website name along with the keyword 'FASTag.'

Log in using your registered mobile number and enter the OTP received.

Go to the My Profile section and click on the KYC tab.

Fill in the required details, such as address proof, and submit. The KYC page will display your KYC status.

How to check your FASTag status?

To check your FASTag status, you can also visit the dedicated website: fastag.ihmcl.com.

Click on the Login tab at the right top of the website.

Provide your registered mobile number for OTP to log in.

After logging in, go to the My Profile section on the dashboard.

In the My Profile section, you can view the KYC status of your FASTag and the profile details submitted during the registration process.

The same process can be completed on your bank's website.

Documents required to complete FASTag KYC include:

Registration certificate of the vehicle.

Identity proof.

Address proof.

A passport-size photo.

Accepted documents for identity and address proof include Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence, and PAN card.