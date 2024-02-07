Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Indian Army Recruiting 381 Engineers - Apply by February 21st

The Indian Army seeks 381 engineers. Apply by February 21st for the Short Service Commission, 350 vacancies for male and 31 for female candidates.

Garvit Parashar
Indian Army Recruiting 381 Engineers
Indian Army Recruiting 381 Engineers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Applications are currently being accepted for Short Service Commission (Tech) and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women in the Indian Army. There are 350 vacancies available for male candidates and 31 vacancies for female candidates. The deadline for applications is February 21st.

To obtain further information and submit your application, please visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Advertisement

Eligibility For Vacancies:

The minimum qualification required is an engineering degree. Final-year students are also eligible to apply. Details regarding specific branches and physical requirements can be found on the website.

Advertisement

Age Requirement:

Applicants must be between 20 and 27 years old as of October 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on an SSB (Service Selection Board) interview and a medical examination.

Advertisement

Additionally, there are two vacancies reserved for widows of Army personnel, one for tech entry and one for non-tech entry. Eligibility criteria include a BE/BTech degree for tech entry and graduation in any discipline for non-tech entry.

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement