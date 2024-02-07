Indian Army Recruiting 381 Engineers

Advertisement

Applications are currently being accepted for Short Service Commission (Tech) and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women in the Indian Army. There are 350 vacancies available for male candidates and 31 vacancies for female candidates. The deadline for applications is February 21st.

To obtain further information and submit your application, please visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Eligibility For Vacancies:

The minimum qualification required is an engineering degree. Final-year students are also eligible to apply. Details regarding specific branches and physical requirements can be found on the website.

Age Requirement:

Applicants must be between 20 and 27 years old as of October 1, 2024.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on an SSB (Service Selection Board) interview and a medical examination.

Additionally, there are two vacancies reserved for widows of Army personnel, one for tech entry and one for non-tech entry. Eligibility criteria include a BE/BTech degree for tech entry and graduation in any discipline for non-tech entry.