Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Indigo's "Missing Seat" Mishap Leaves Passenger Stuck, Tweet Went Viral

The tweet mentioned that the Indigo flight was already delayed when passengers were instructed to board, Indigo reply.

Navya Dubey
Indigo flight
The flight was already delayed by 90 minutes. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A passenger on an Indigo flight is standing for a long time because the seat he was offered doesn't exist. The incident happened during a flight that was already delayed by 90 minutes, making other travelers very upset. 

The trouble started when a passenger named X user @Full_Meals shared the surprising and frustrating experience on social media. The flight was already late, and when passengers were asked to board, they faced this bizarre seating situation. 

Indigo Airlines, which is known for being on time, responded to the tweet, saying, "Hi, we deeply regret this. Please share your PNR via DM so we can investigate this further. ~Team IndiGo." 

Even airlines with a good track record can face challenges, as seen in this incident. Some passengers joked that it might be a 'strategy' to make them pay for an actual seat, finding the situation ridiculous and funny. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

