English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: Know more about History And Significance on This Day

A day dedicated to honoring the victims, survivors and the brave individuals who defied the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history, read more

Rishi Shukla
International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024
International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On January 27, the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to honoring the victims, survivors, and the brave individuals who defied the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history. 

The United Nations leads the global efforts to ensure that the atrocities of the Holocaust are never forgotten and to combat the persistent challenges of Holocaust denial, antisemitism, and racism.

Advertisement

Dehumanization and Nazi Brutality

The Holocaust, orchestrated by the Nazis during World War II, was marked by systematic persecution, mass murders, and an unprecedented level of dehumanization. Individuals were stripped of their humanity, subjected to unspeakable horrors, and endured a degrading existence.

Advertisement

United Nations Take

In 2024, the United Nations pays tribute to the extraordinary courage displayed by those who defied the Nazis, often risking their own lives to stand against the atrocities. Their stories, marked by resilience and bravery, serve as a testament to the human spirit's ability to resist even in the face of grave danger.

Advertisement

In the memory of all Holocaust victims and survivors, the United Nations pledges to intensify global efforts to counter Holocaust denial. Acknowledging history is crucial to preventing its repetition, and combating denial is a step towards preserving the truth.

Advertisement

The United Nations emphasizes the need for collective action to eradicate any forms of hatred and intolerance, fostering a world where such atrocities have no place.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement