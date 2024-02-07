Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:09 IST
International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: Know more about History And Significance on This Day
A day dedicated to honoring the victims, survivors and the brave individuals who defied the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history, read more
- Info
- 2 min read
On January 27, the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to honoring the victims, survivors, and the brave individuals who defied the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history.
The United Nations leads the global efforts to ensure that the atrocities of the Holocaust are never forgotten and to combat the persistent challenges of Holocaust denial, antisemitism, and racism.
Dehumanization and Nazi Brutality
The Holocaust, orchestrated by the Nazis during World War II, was marked by systematic persecution, mass murders, and an unprecedented level of dehumanization. Individuals were stripped of their humanity, subjected to unspeakable horrors, and endured a degrading existence.
United Nations Take
In 2024, the United Nations pays tribute to the extraordinary courage displayed by those who defied the Nazis, often risking their own lives to stand against the atrocities. Their stories, marked by resilience and bravery, serve as a testament to the human spirit's ability to resist even in the face of grave danger.
In the memory of all Holocaust victims and survivors, the United Nations pledges to intensify global efforts to counter Holocaust denial. Acknowledging history is crucial to preventing its repetition, and combating denial is a step towards preserving the truth.
The United Nations emphasizes the need for collective action to eradicate any forms of hatred and intolerance, fostering a world where such atrocities have no place.
Published January 26th, 2024
