Families residing in high-rise buildings often grapple with the constant concern of their children accidentally falling from balconies. In an effort to mitigate this risk, they diligently implement various safety measures, such as installing a safety net along the balcony edges that encompasses the entire area. This safety net ensures that if a child were to slip off the balcony, they would become ensnared in the net, averting the perilous consequences of a fall.

However, a recent incident has sparked controversy after a video surfaced on Instagram, shared by the handle @sachkadwahai. The video featured a man testing the functionality of a child's safety net in an unconventional manner. The man sprinted from a distance and leaped off the balcony, simulating potential scenarios in which a child might fall.

Despite the audacity required to engage in such a risky act, the internet expressed dissatisfaction with his actions.

As the video went viral, concerns were raised about the perceived recklessness of the man's approach. Some argued that given his size, he should have adhered to safety measures to ensure his own well-being in the event of a fall. Criticisms varied from labeling the act as foolish to questioning the man's judgment. Quoting one user, "That's why women live longer than men," and another remarking, "That's why white people think we with colored skin are dumb." The sentiment echoed by many was that the man should have followed proper safety procedures.

