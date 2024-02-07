English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Internet Concerns Rise Over Viral Video: Man Tests Children's Safety Net with Daring Balcony Stunt

Controversial video surfaces as man tests child safety net by leaping off a balcony, sparking internet concerns over recklessness.

Garvit Parashar
Man Tests Children's Safety Net with Daring Balcony Stunt
Man Tests Children's Safety Net with Daring Balcony Stunt | Image:Instagram: sachkadwahai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Families residing in high-rise buildings often grapple with the constant concern of their children accidentally falling from balconies. In an effort to mitigate this risk, they diligently implement various safety measures, such as installing a safety net along the balcony edges that encompasses the entire area. This safety net ensures that if a child were to slip off the balcony, they would become ensnared in the net, averting the perilous consequences of a fall.

However, a recent incident has sparked controversy after a video surfaced on Instagram, shared by the handle @sachkadwahai. The video featured a man testing the functionality of a child's safety net in an unconventional manner. The man sprinted from a distance and leaped off the balcony, simulating potential scenarios in which a child might fall.

Advertisement

Despite the audacity required to engage in such a risky act, the internet expressed dissatisfaction with his actions.

Advertisement

As the video went viral, concerns were raised about the perceived recklessness of the man's approach. Some argued that given his size, he should have adhered to safety measures to ensure his own well-being in the event of a fall. Criticisms varied from labeling the act as foolish to questioning the man's judgment. Quoting one user, "That's why women live longer than men," and another remarking, "That's why white people think we with colored skin are dumb." The sentiment echoed by many was that the man should have followed proper safety procedures.
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World15 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement