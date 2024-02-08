English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Iski Topi Uske Sar: Tomatoes Appear on Potato Crops | Nature's Unusual Twist

In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, tomatoes have grown on potato plants, went viral gainning attention with over 56,000 views.

Navya Dubey
Watch a viral video of tomatoes appear on potato crops
Iski Topi Uske Sar: Tomatoes Appear on Potato Crops | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Haryana: In Haryana, a natural miracle takes place. Tomatoes have grown on potato plants. The post went viral among netizens as everyone is amazed to see this unique wonder by nature. Agricultural experts, on the other hand, are saying that it's not 'tomato' but 'pomato'.  

In the Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, an incident has come to light, seeming nothing short of a miracle. When a farmer planted a potato crop, to his amazement, tomatoes started growing on the potato plants when the crop was ready. The farmer was really surprised to see tomatoes growing on his potato plants.   

Advertisement

The farmer, Omkar, and Ranbir Singh shared that they had grown potatoes last year too, but they had never seen anything like this before. About two years ago, the farmer got potato seeds from a nearby village. Currently, they planted seeds from home on half an acre and bought seeds from the market for two acres. On almost half an acre, most of the potato plants now have tomatoes growing on them.   

Dr. Chandrabhan Shyoran, an agricultural expert, he identified that these are not tomatoes but rather 'pomatoes.' According to him, crop possess the size and taste characteristics like tomatoes, essentially belonging to the tomato category. Dr. Chandrabhan clarified that tomato seeds often survive alongside potatoes. As a result, they draw nutrients from the potato, resulting in the lower portion being a potato while the upper part produces tomato fruits. This kind of incident has been observed previously as well.   

Advertisement

This post was posted by an X(formerly twitter) user, with caption,” Brother, this is Kalyug”   

Watch the video here:   

Advertisement

The video became viral crossing over 56,000 views and sparking a variety of mixed and amusing reactions from viewers.  

Advertisement

Read some of the comments here,   

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News29 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World38 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement