Haryana: In Haryana, a natural miracle takes place. Tomatoes have grown on potato plants. The post went viral among netizens as everyone is amazed to see this unique wonder by nature. Agricultural experts, on the other hand, are saying that it's not 'tomato' but 'pomato'.

In the Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, an incident has come to light, seeming nothing short of a miracle. When a farmer planted a potato crop, to his amazement, tomatoes started growing on the potato plants when the crop was ready. The farmer was really surprised to see tomatoes growing on his potato plants.

The farmer, Omkar, and Ranbir Singh shared that they had grown potatoes last year too, but they had never seen anything like this before. About two years ago, the farmer got potato seeds from a nearby village. Currently, they planted seeds from home on half an acre and bought seeds from the market for two acres. On almost half an acre, most of the potato plants now have tomatoes growing on them.

Dr. Chandrabhan Shyoran, an agricultural expert, he identified that these are not tomatoes but rather 'pomatoes.' According to him, crop possess the size and taste characteristics like tomatoes, essentially belonging to the tomato category. Dr. Chandrabhan clarified that tomato seeds often survive alongside potatoes. As a result, they draw nutrients from the potato, resulting in the lower portion being a potato while the upper part produces tomato fruits. This kind of incident has been observed previously as well.

