New Delhi: On this Republic Day 2024, the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Tableau showcased the Chandrayaan-3 as its primary highlight. Last year, ISRO made history by successfully landing Chandrayan 3 on the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) presented the theme "Chandrayaan 3. The display showcased the launch and successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole, highlighting the landing point named Shiv Shakti Point.

In a special procession down Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), eight women scientists from ISRO, who played crucial roles in India's lunar landing mission, proudly marched. This remarkable group represented ISRO centers in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota.

The unique tableau and the participation of the all-women contingent not only celebrated India's achievements in space exploration but also symbolized the significant contributions of women in advancing the nation's scientific pursuits. The space agency's tableau showcased other key missions, including Aditya L1 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole on August 23. India became the first country to have achieved the historic feat and only the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to land on the moon.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, were displayed at the Republic Day parade.

